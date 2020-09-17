German hospital hacked, patient taken to another city dies

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a hacker attack caused the failure of IT systems at a major hospital in Duesseldorf, and a woman who needed urgent admission died after she had to be taken to another city for treatment. The Duesseldorf University Clinic’s systems gradually crashed and the hospital wasn’t able to access data; emergency patients were taken elsewhere and operations postponed. Authorities said Thursday that an extortion note left on a hospital server was aimed at an affiliated university, not at the hospital. When police told hackers the hospital was affected, they provided a decryption key. The hackers are no longer reachable, they said.