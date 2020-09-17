Frost Advisory includes Eau Claire and Chippewa counties

A cold morning led to patchy frost north of Eau Claire, and there will be another chance for frost tonight. The day itself wasn't too terrible considering the temperature as the wind was light and there was plenty of sunshine.

Still, highs only reached near 60 which is about 10 degrees below average. Prepare for a colder night for Eau Claire and areas northeast, though spots to the west will be fairly similar to last night.

That's why the frost risk is futher east compared to last night, and the Frost Advisory includes Eau Claire along with Chippewa, Barron, Rusk, Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties. Just of to the north and east of Taylor county is a Freeze Warning where lows are expected to drop near or below 32. We could again have lows briefly near the freezing mark in Taylor count as well, but it should be brief. Still, cover or bring in sensitive plants you want to save.

The cold air comes from another clear and calm night, so there won't be enough wind to factor into any wind chill, but lows in the 30s will still feel cold waking up.

Temperatures slowly warm into the weekend with mid 60s for highs Saturday and back to the low 70s Sunday and Monday.

A warm front arrives Monday with just a slight chance for rain, but temperatures warming to near 80 returns starting Tuesday, and that would be about ten degrees above the current average high.