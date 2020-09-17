Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&