Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

11:15 am Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Jackson

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low 30s will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

