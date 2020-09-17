Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in areas of frost
formation.
* WHERE…Barron, Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&