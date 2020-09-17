Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in areas of frost

formation.

* WHERE…Barron, Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

