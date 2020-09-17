Former VA doctor pleads guilty to molesting patients

A former doctor at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he molested three male patients and violated their civil rights. Jonathan Yates pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights under color of law, which means the crimes were committed while on duty. Prosecutors said Yates worked at the Beckley VA Medical Center as a doctor between April 2018 and July 2019. He admitted to molesting two patients while they were incapacitated and faces up to 30 years in prison.