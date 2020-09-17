Federal funding threatened over transgender athlete policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to withhold magnet school funding for Connecticut school districts if they follow a state policy that allows transgender girls to compete as girls in high school sports. Districts including New Haven have been asked to sign a document to receive Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grants that states they will “not participate in any interscholastic sporting events” unless the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference changes its policy. Connecticut’s attorney general says he is working to secure the funding for the districts, which are refusing to sign the document.