Fed Cup changes name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King

The Fed Cup is changing its name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King. The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman. The 76-year-old King says “I’m still in shock. It’s really a privilege and it’s also a responsibility.” The American’s lifelong battle for equality and social justice laid the foundation for generations that followed. The rebranding follows earlier changes to bring prize money in line with the men’s Davis Cup and coincides with the upcoming 50th anniversary of King’s pioneering effort to launch a women’s pro tennis circuit.