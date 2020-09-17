Ex-Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus; she’s for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t know a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who is publicly criticizing Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and urging voters to deny him a second term. Olivia Troye was Pence’s homeland security adviser and served on the White House coronavirus task force led by the vice president. She says in a video released by the group Republican Voters Against Trump that Trump was more concerned about getting reelected than about the virus. Trump says he has “no idea” who Troye is. Pence called Troye a “disgruntled employee” and accused her of playing election-year politics.