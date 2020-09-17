Equine-centered nonprofit receives big donation

ELEVA (WQOW) - Health challenges can take a huge toll on someone's life, and for one family, it cost them their daughter.

On Thursday, the nonprofit they created in her honor received a huge donation.

We'll tell you how Acres for Joy is using that money to help young people take back the reins on their life.

Aryanna Sabourin has been coming to Acres for Joy in Eleva for five years.

The equine-centered ranch is geared towards encouraging, engaging, and empowering struggling youth, and as a sixth-grader, Aryanna was coming from an unstable environment.

"I was going through adoption," Aryanna said. "I was finally going into a new home, a forever home. It's a very hard thing for anyone to go through and I was 11."

Sixteen years old now, she's made friends through the nonprofit and showed who she was on the outside, which made her realize who she was on the inside.

"It's given me a place to express myself and my values. It's made me feel confident with myself," Aryanna said.

These horses and 29 acres have been giving happy endings to kids like Aryanna for 15 years, but the nonprofit started with a tragic beginning -- the death of Abigail Joy Jackson.

"Her sudden absence from our family was a crushing blow," said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Acres for Joy and Abigail's dad.

Jackson said Abigail struggled with an eating disorder and died from complications of Type 1 diabetes in 2005.

"Out of that sorrow and out of that loss, came a resolve to want to build a program that would help, a program that would encourage and bless," Jackson said.

On Thursday, the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire donated $25,000 to the organization.

"It brings a feeling, a sense of pride and accomplishment. We work hard to raise funds to help organizations like this make a difference in our community," said Sheila Wall, president-elect of the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire.

The money will go toward scholarships and enclosing a stable so they can have programs during colder weather.

"And now there are thousands and tens of thousands of footprints, hoofprints and pawprints. This field has come to life with kids and over the years we've served hundreds of kids, hundreds of families," Jackson said.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate to Acres for Joy, call them at (715) 225-2849 or visit them at acresforjoy.com.