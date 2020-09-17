EC Health Dept. looking for dog that bit woman

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says a dog bit a woman and now they are trying to find the dog to determine its rabies status.

According to the health department, it happened on Sunday, September 13 around 5 p.m. at the Otter Creek Dog Park.

The dog was a black and white husky with medium hair. The dog owner is described as a white woman in her late 40s who is 5 foot 9 inches tall with curly blonde hair.

The woman also had a second dog with her but that dog's description is not available.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.