 Skip to Content

Cyprus: UN call to revive peace talks gets edgy welcome

9:36 am National news from the Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Both sides on ethnically divided Cyprus have welcomed the United Nation chief’s intention to soon start thawing out a frozen peace process, but it’s still unclear whether that effort will lead to full-fledged reunification talks. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres repeated his intention to convene an informal meeting of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, as well as Cyprus’ ‘guarantor’ powers — Greece, Turkey and Britain — soon after a Turkish Cypriot leadership election slated for Oct. 11. Cyprus’ internationally recognized, Greek Cypriot-led government on Thursday hailed Guterres’ remarks, but said talks can’t begin while Turkey continues an “unlawful” hydrocarbons search of the island nation’s shores.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content