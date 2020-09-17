Crisp and fall-like, but dry

It was a chilly start to the morning with below average temperatures in the low 40s in the Eau Claire area, with some mid to upper 30s to the north and east.

Taylor County is currently the only county that remains under a frost advisory through 8 a.m., although other areas in Barron and Rusk County could have some areas of patchy frost too.

Today will be a mostly sunny day, but it won't be very warm. High temperatures this afternoon will likely only be in the lower 60s. We won't see much of a warm up until late this weekend into next week.

Although there still may some haze today from fires out west, the sky will likely be bit clearer than it's been for much of the week as the smoke plume shifts south this afternoon.

We are on pace for another chilly night with frost possible again Friday morning. It will likely be the coldest morning of the week, and the best chances for frost will be northeast of Eau Claire once again. Even in the Eau Claire area, though, we could see temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s, meaning there is a small chance for frost.

We won't see much in terms of rain chances this week aside from a slight chance Monday. After chilly temperatures today and tomorrow, we will see a gradual warm-up this weekend, with temperatures back in the 70s early next week. We will even have a possible shot at 80 toward the middle of next week.