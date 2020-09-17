Comey to testify before Senate panel weeks before election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey is set to again testify before Congress. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday said Comey will testify on Sept. 30, appearing just a month before the presidential election. His appearance come as Republicans try to make the case that he and his agency conspired against Donald Trump in 2016. Comey will be a featured witness in Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham’s investigation into the origins of the Justice Department’s Russia probe. Trump fired Comey as FBI director in May 2017. Graham, a close ally of Trump, said Thursday that Comey would be “respectfully treated, but asked hard questions.”