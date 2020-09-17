Colorado officer who pointed gun at doctor suspended 1 week

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado police officer has been suspended for one week for a well-publicized incident in which the white officer pulled a gun on an Indian American doctor who was trying to park at a refugee center the doctor operates. The Sentinel reports that Officer Justin Henderson was suspended for 40 hours without pay and ordered to attend de-escalation training for his March 1 confrontation with Dr. P.J. Parmar. Parmar, who is Indian American, says he’s disappointed with the punishment and that he believes his race affected how Henderson treated him. His attorney has said he plans to file a federal lawsuit against the city.