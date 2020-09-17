Breaking: VP Mike Pence coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - News 18 is learning the vice president is coming to Eau Claire next week.

According to the White House, Mike Pence will be at Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire.

After that he will visit Minneapolis for a Cops for Trump listening session.

The vice president was also in Janesville earlier this week and in La Crosse on Labor Day. This will be at least his fifth trip to Wisconsin this year.

The vice president was last in our area in May of 2019 when he stopped at J&D Manufacturing in Altoona.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more.