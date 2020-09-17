Austrian minister to Trump: No, we do not live in forests

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has spoken up to correct U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that people in Austria live in “forest cities.” Trump recently cited Austria and other European countries as models of good forest management that wildfire-ravaged western states like California should learn from. In an article Thursday for British newspaper The Independent, Austria’s agriculture minister noted that Austrians “do not live in the forest, but rather with the forest and in a close, sustainable relationship with the natural environment.” The minister added that sustainable management of the forests that cover almost half of Austria’s territory is important but not because the country has “more explosive trees,” as Trump claimed.