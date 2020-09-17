Wall Street slumps as Big Tech once again leads decliners

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling Thursday as Wall Street continues to swirl after the Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates at nearly zero for years to help nurse the wheezing economy. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in midday trading. The selling was widespread, with 10 of 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 lower and the heaviest losses in those that are homes to Amazon, Facebook and Apple. Analysts said the Fed’s somber assessment of the economy and diminishing odds that Congress might provide more financial relief may account for the weakness.