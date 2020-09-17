Asia Today: India’s gov’t criticized over handling of virus

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported another record daily increase in coronavirus infections after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government faced scathing opposition criticism in Parliament over its handling of the pandemic and a contracting economy that has left millions jobless. Confirmed cases jumped by 97,894 on Thursday, raising India’s total past 5.1 million. The Health Ministry said 1,132 more people had died, for a total of 83,198. India’s fatalities are the third most in the world, but experts say it has undercounted the COVID-19 toll. India’s infection numbers are expected to pass the United States within weeks.