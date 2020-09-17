As India’s virus cases rise, so do questions over death toll

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is now second in the world with the number of reported coronavirus infections with over 5.1 million cases, behind only the United States. Its death toll of only 83,000 in a country of 1.3 billion people, however, is raising questions about the way it counts fatalities from COVID-19. Experts say its official death toll is likely an undercount. People who die with other underlying conditions often are not counted among COVID-19 deaths. The Health Ministry asks states to record all suspected virus deaths, including those who weren’t tested for it, but many states don’t comply. They also say that even before the pandemic, India’s mortality data was poorly recorded.