After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Sally has diminished to a tropical depression. But it’s still a rainmaker as it has moved Thursday into Georgia, on a path to the Carolinas. Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days. The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Alabama, can expect moderate to major flooding.