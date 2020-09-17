42 Badger players, staff test positive for coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health officials say 42 players and staff with the Wisconsin football team have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Big Ten makes plans to get the season started. Public Health Madison & Dane County says the 42 people tested positive since June when athletes and staff returned to campus. Twenty-nine of the 42 positive tests were from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed an earlier decision to shut down all fall sports because of the coronavirus. The council voted unanimously to go ahead with the league’s 2020 season beginning Oct. 23 or Oct. 24.