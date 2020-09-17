4 shot, including shooter, outside apartments in Mayville

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Four people, including the assailant, have been shot outside a senior living apartment complex in Dodge County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Authorities say the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mayville. The four people are seriously injured, the DOJ said. Life saving measures were performed and all four were taken by air to area trauma centers. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Mayville police are leading the investigation with help from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the State Patrol, and police departments in Horicon, Lomira and Theresa.