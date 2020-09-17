 Skip to Content

2nd man sentenced in child trafficking, sexual assault case

Crime & Courts, Local News, Top Stories
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One of two men charged in a child trafficking and sexual assault case was sentenced Thursday.

Judge Jon Theisen gave Richard Bye four years in prison on a charge of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Bye and William Hargrove were charged last year with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

She said after Bye assaulted her, he said she was going to have sex with Hargrove and would receive $8 and a bag of meth. 

Hargrove is serving a 10-year sentence.

