With quiet humanity, Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ makes noise

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s it like to be an international film festival sensation without hardly leaving your home? Like most things during the pandemic, it’s surreal. Director Chloe Zhao has mostly stayed at the Ojai, California, home she shares with three chickens and two dogs, even as her film, “Nomadland,” has won raves around the globe. At the Venice Film Festival, it won the top prize, the Golden Lion. At the Toronto International Film Festival, it was hailed by many critics as the best movie of the year and a leading Oscar contender. It will play the New York Film Festival next week.