When can I shred this check? Answers to online banking FAQ

As bank branches remain shuttered, more people are having a go at doing their banking online. Though banks make it sound easy — “just use our app!” — not everything is intuitive for those new to the world of mobile check deposits, digital money transfers and autopay. Should you hang onto deposited checks or shred them? Should you print and save monthly statements? How do I handle online bill pay or peer-to-peer payments? What if the app malfunctions or an update wreaks havoc? Here are some common tasks in online banking and how best to handle them.