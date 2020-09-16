What’s in a name? At the Vatican, a debate on inclusiveness

ROME (AP) — The Vatican responded Wednesday to criticism that the title of Pope Francis’ upcoming encyclical on the post-COVID world is sexist, saying the document, “Fratelli Tutti,” (“Brothers All”) in no way excludes women.In Italian, “fratelli” means brothers but it is also used as the inclusive, brothers and sisters. Since Francis goes to great lengths to always address crowds as “fratelli e sorelle” (“brothers and sisters”) the title was seen by some as another expression of exclusion in an institution long criticized for treating women as second-class citizens. The Vatican is expected to release the encyclical on Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a day after the pope travels to the Umbrian hilltop town to pray at the tomb of his namesake and sign the document.