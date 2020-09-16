Mali junta says working to meet regional bloc’s demands

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s junta says it’s working to respond quickly to renewed demands made by West African leaders. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS has said that Mali’s military leaders must announce a civilian transitional government within a week’s time. Questions remain, though, about whether the junta will still try to include some military figures in the interim government leadership. The junta’s comments come a day after meeting with six West African presidents in Ghana.