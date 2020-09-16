Former IAAF head Lamine Diack sentenced to 2 years in prison

PARIS (AP) — Former track federation president Lamine Diack has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a scheme that allowed Russian athletes who paid hush money to keep competing when they should have been suspended for doping. The guilty verdict in a Paris court represented a spectacular fall from grace for the 87-year-old Diack. The court also sentenced Diack to another two years of suspended jail time and fined him $590,000. Diack was found guilty of multiple corruption charges and of breach of trust but acquitted of a money laundering charge. He was the head of the IAAF from 1999-2015.