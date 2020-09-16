UW-Stout officials ‘pleased’ by COVID-19 response

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Stout officials are pleased by how the university has handled the spread of COVID-19 so far.

UW-Stout kicked off its fall semester a week ago and began COVID-19 antigen testing earlier this week.

Since Monday, the university has given 304 antigen tests, and 18 students have tested positive, with less than a dozen currently in quarantine on campus.

The positivity rate after the first week of testing is lower than at sister institutions such as UW-Eau Claire, a difference that Stout officials attribute to COVID-19 safety protocol cooperation by all students.

"Honestly our reports of students who aren't cooperating, we just haven't received them," said Sandi Scott, dean of students at UW-Stout. "Does that mean that there's not ever a student who doesn't wear a mask? Of course not, but I don't believe to the best of my knowledge I can honestly say we've not been made aware of any significant concerns."

UW-Stout is not currently reporting data of positive COVID-19 test results in off-campus students, but officials suspect some of those students to have tested positive as well.