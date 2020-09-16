US envoy to United Nations meets with Taiwan official in NY

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has met with Taiwan’s top official in New York. Ambassador Kelly Craft calls their meeting “historic” and a further step in the Trump administration’s campaign to strengthen relations with the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory. Craft said her lunch Wednesday with James K.J. Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, at an outdoor restaurant was the first meeting between a top Taiwan official and a United States ambassador to the United Nations. The meeting is certain to anger China.