US denies sending American accused of spying in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A senior U.S. official is rejecting claims that the government sent an American citizen to Venezuela where he’s charged with terrorism and accused of spying. U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said Wednesday the arrest is especially challenging because the U.S. has no embassy in Caracas. Venezuelan authorities say they captured Matthew John Heath with a trove of photos and arms, plotting attacks on oil refineries and the electrical service. They say he’s an ex-Marine with alleged ties to the CIA operations in Iraq. Washington and Caracas broke diplomatic ties over a year ago amid Venezuela’s deepening economic and political crisis.