Unarmed man alone in apartment shot by Duluth police officer

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth police officer shot an unarmed man alone in his apartment on Saturday while responding to a domestic dispute call. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday that the officer shot through the apartment door and hit the 23-year-old man in the shoulder. A preliminary investigation revealed that officers reported hearing two gunshots come from inside the apartment but no guns or other individuals were found. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for his wound. The officer, 5-year veteran Tyler Leibfried, has been placed on administrative leave.