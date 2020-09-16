UN chief urges Israelis and Palestinians to negotiate now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Israel and the Palestinians to seize the opportunity for negotiations following Israel’s diplomatic agreements with two Gulf Arab states that suspended any Israeli annexation of territory sought by the Palestinians. He told reporters Wednesday that the U.N. has been “pushing hard” not only to promote direct contact but also to try to find a format for a wider meeting including of the Quartet of Mideast mediators, which comprises the U.N., U.S., European Union and Russia. He said the U.N. has not been able to get consensus “but we will persist in our efforts.””