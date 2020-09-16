UK to ration COVID-19 testing amid testing failures

LONDON (AP) — U.K. lawmakers have criticized the government’s handling of the COVID-19 testing crisis for a second day as opposition leaders say Prime Minister Boris Johnson lacked a cohesive plan to tackle the virus as the country faces a second wave in the pandemic. Johnson defended his efforts to increase testing capacity, telling the House of Commons that the government was responding to a “colossal″ increase in demand and arguing that Britain is testing more people than other European countries. But Angela Rayner, who led the weekly questioning for the Labour Party, said Wednesday he should ’’get some skates on″ to ensure the country is ready for the colder winter months ahead when infection rates are expected to soar.