Trick-or-What? Pandemic Halloween is a mixed bag all around

NEW YORK (AP) — So many people look forward to Halloween, but this year is going to be vastly different for many. An association for haunted attractions estimates half among 800 or so of its members won’t open. Parents and governments are weighing whether door-to-door trick-or-treating can safely happen. Block parties, festivals and parades are off around the United States. But one big winner may just be the candy industry. U.S. sales of Halloween-themed chocolate and candy were up 70% over 2019 in the four weeks ending Aug. 9. Ferrara Candy Co., which makes a Halloween staple, Brach’s Candy Corn, said most retail partners asked for early shipments of Halloween candy because of expected demand.