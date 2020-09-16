Tommy Bartlett Show to close permanently after nearly 70 years

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) - The iconic Tommy Bartlett Show is coming to an end after nearly seven decades in Wisconsin Dells, due to the loss of business income from the pandemic.

Owners of the water-ski, sky, and stage show, closed the attraction for its 2020 summer run due to restrictions on large gatherings because of COVID-19.

President and co-owner Tom Diehl released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the Tommy Bartlett Show will not be able to make a comeback in 2021 as we had hoped. After 69 years, we are permanently shuttering the business. From May through September 6, we experienced a complete loss of revenue when we had to cancel our 2020 summer season on Lake Delton due to the pandemic. Each fall, we begin to plan for the next season, and with so much uncertainty surrounding the future of the pandemic and travel, we cannot undergo additional financial risk and investment to begin planning for summer 2021. While we are grateful that we have had almost seven decades of entertaining visitors in Wisconsin Dells, we have no choice but to close the Show."

Since becoming a permanent fixture in the Dells in 1953, the attraction has performed more than 18,700 shows and entertained over 30 million visitors.

The company's year-round attraction, the Tommy Bartlett Exploratory, will stay open, according to the release.