Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will start its new term next month the way it ended the last one, with arguments by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic and live audio available to the public. With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus. The court held arguments by telephone in May for the first time, and also made the audio available live, also a first for the tradition-bound court.