Seoul: N. Korea may conduct underwater-launched missile test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean military official says North Korea may soon conduct its first underwater-launched ballistic missile test in about a year amid long-stalled nuclear talks with the United States. The nominee for chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, Won In-choul, says South Korea’s military is keeping a close watch on developments at a North Korean shipyard that makes submarines. In recent years, North Korea has been pushing hard to acquire the ability to launch missiles from submarines in what experts say is a worrying development because such weapons are difficult to detect before launch. North Korea’s nuclear diplomacy with the U.S. has largely stalled since early 2019.

Associated Press

