Romney says Biden probe ‘not legitimate role of government’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney is sharply criticizing a Republican investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son. The Utah Republican says it is “not the legitimate role of government” to try and damage political opponents. His comments Wednesday came as a Senate committee pressed ahead with a review of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine. The panel’s Republican chairman insists the effort is not designed to hurt Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens. The panel plans to issue a report on Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine before the November election.