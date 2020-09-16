New York education leader convicted for child sex crime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A high-ranking New York City education official and former Wisconsin principal accused of swapping explicit sexual images with a1 5-year-old boy has been convicted in federal court. Forty-year-old David Hay pleaded guilty Tuesday to child enticement and possession of child pornography. Court documents show that Hay exchanged emails with the boy. During the course of these communications, the defendant received sexually explicit digital images and videos from the child. Hay also provided sexually explicit images of himself to the 15-year-old. Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 18 in Green Bay.