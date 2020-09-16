More than 20 workers hurt in crane accident in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two cranes collided at a construction site in Austin, Texas, causing one to partially collapse and injuring at least 22 workers. The cranes collided Wednesday and got tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood. Authorities say 16 of the injured workers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They say most of the injuries were caused when workers scrambled away from the accident scene. The cause is under investigation. One of the crane operators remained in its cabin more than an hour after the accident, but authorities say he’s safe and helping to stabilize the crane.