Menomonie City Council to consider COVID ordinances

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday night and may come out of it with a city-wide mask ordinance and a plan for business occupancy restrictions.

The state mask mandate ends on Sept. 28 with Governor Tony Evers saying it's still uncertain if it will be extended, but the city of Menomonie is being proactive in the case that it doesn't.



If the ordinance passes at the city council meeting, masks would be required at any non-residential indoor space until Dec. 31 of this year.



The city council will also discuss creating an occupancy limit at businesses, and what those limits would look like. It will vote at its regular meeting on Monday what, if any, that occupancy limit will be. Mayor Randy Knaack said it's all in an effort to encourage safe COVID-19 practices.

"Menomonie has been a leader across the board in so many areas; industrial and commercial and so on, so if anyone can do it Menomonie can do it," said Knaack. "We've got the right staff, the right city council and the right people in the community that are pulling for us to do positive things."

The special city council meeting is intended to allow more time for discussion on these issues. It will be held Thursday night at 5:30 p.m., both virtually and in-person. Public comment will be open.