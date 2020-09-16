Doctors in hard-hit Madrid: ‘It’s like March in slow motion’

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Madrid say selective lockdowns will be introduced in urban areas where the coronavirus is spreading faster to avoid bottlenecks in health services. The measures will most likely affect southern, working-class neighborhoods of the Spanish capital, where virus contagion rates have been steadily soaring since August. Madrid and its surrounding region of 6.6 million residents has been accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s new daily infections, which averaged 8,200 per day for the past week. With a coronavirus caseload above 600,000 and more than 30,000 confirmed deaths, Spain has been the hardest hit European country in the second wave of the pandemic.