Latest: Report: downed power lines sparked 13 Oregon fires

A fire incident report found that at least 13 new fires in Oregon were sparked by downed power lines during a period of high winds between two communities east of Salem. The daily report from the Northwest Interagency Fire Coordination Center, written Thursday, says the new fire starts were located between Mehama and Detroit during peak winds on Sept. 7. It doesn’t say to what extent those fire starts impacted a larger, separate blaze that started on Aug. 16. The Oregon Public Utility Commission told local media Tuesday that it had no information attributing a “specific wildfire to any specific Oregon utility.”