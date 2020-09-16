Larry Wilmore is ready to talk politics, culture on new show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Wilmore has been down the road as a talk show host before, with a Comedy Central show that aired for two seasons. He’s back with a new weekly show that starts Friday on the Peacock streaming service. Titled “Wilmore,” the half-hour series will debut with soccer great Megan Rapinoe, Missouri Democratic Congressional candidate Cori Bush and Amber Ruffin, another new Peacock host. Wilmore says the presidential contest will loom large his show, including topics such as voter suppression. But he also plans to talk about culture more generally, including sports and the Black Lives Matter movement, and include a range of guests.