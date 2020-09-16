Israeli minor gets 3 1/2 years for role in deadly 2015 arson

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced a young man to 3 1/2 years in prison for his role in the 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents in the West Bank village of Duma. The sentencing of the unidentified youth, who was a minor at the time of the attack, was the second this week by the Lod District Court in the deadly attack. On Monday, the court handed a Jewish settler four life sentences for the killing of the 18-month-old boy in a firebomb attack on the family’s home. The toddler’s mother and father later died of their wounds.