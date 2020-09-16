5M people infected, India’s virus outbreak still soaring

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus infections have passed 5 million and are still soaring and testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished villages. The world’s second-most populous country has added more than 1 million cases this month alone and is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States. The latest figures show about 0.35% of the nation’s nearly 1.4 billion people have been infected. Another 1,290 people died in the past 24 hours and experts say the fatality rate could worsen with lockdown restrictions being relaxed except in high-risk areas.