Historical society receives $7.5 million for archive storage

NEW YORK (AP) — A multimillion-dollar grant will enable the New-York Historical Society to upgrade its storage for documents ranging from John Jay’s draft of a Federalist Paper to the archives of author Robert Caro. The $7.5 million contribution comes from longtime Trustee Patricia D. Klingenstein and her family. Other materials in the society’s collection include a document signed by Napoleon Bonaparte approving the 1803 Louisiana Purchase and some of the earliest existing photographs of New York City. Dr. Louise Mirrer, the society’s president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday that the gift would bring “immeasurable benefits.”