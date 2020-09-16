High-tech UK-US ship launched on 400th Mayflower anniversary

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — With a splash of Plymouth gin, the U.S. ambassador to Britain has officially launched a ship called Mayflower, 400 years to the day after a wooden vessel with the same name sailed from an English port and changed the history of two continents. The 1620 journey launched a new chapter of expansion for Europe and brought disaster for the Native peoples of the Americas. Unlike the merchant ship that carried a group of European Puritan settlers to a new life across the Atlantic Ocean, the Mayflower christened on Wednesday has no crew or passengers. It is set to cross the sea next year powered by sun and wind, and steered by artificial intelligence.