Greece: 4 Afghans charged with arson for fire at Lesbos camp

MYTILENE, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say four Afghan migrants have been charged with arson for alleged involvement in fires that destroyed most of a large refugee camp on the eastern island of Lesbos. The four men, who have not been named, were led to a court on the island Wednesday to be formally charged. They were later returned to police detention after being given three days to prepare their testimony. The fires swept through the overcrowded camp at Moria on two nights last week, prompting more than 12,000 migrants and refugees to flee. Most of them remain without shelter even though emergency tents are available at another island site where a new camp is being built.